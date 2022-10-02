Hospice Circle of Love’s Bereavement Team will host a community grief group every Tuesday in October at its office, 314 S. 3rd.
The group is designed to assist people who have lost a loved one by giving them some tools to work through their grief in a healthy way. Another way the meetings help is to bring together men and women who are going through some of the same things.
Each session of the class will cover a different aspect of grieving. Meetings will take place 5-6 p.m. Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. Participants are encouraged to attend all sessions. Anyone in the area interested in the grief group can call Dr. Matt Miles or the Rev. Gary Miller at (580) 234-2273 to register. The group is free and open to anyone 18 and over who has experienced any kind of loss.
