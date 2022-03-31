ENID, Okla. — Thousands of books will be up for grabs at Hospice Circle of Love’s biannual book sale next weekend.
The sale, which is held every year in the spring and fall, will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9, at Hospice Circle of Love, 314 S. 3rd.
Julie Nelson, community relations director at Hospice Circle of Love, said since the October book sale, volunteers have spent many hours sorting and organizing the wide variety of books, so community members are sure to find something they like.
“We appreciate everyone’s support, and invite them to come out to find just about any type of book they’re interested in,” Nelson said.
Mysteries, children’s books, romance novels, fiction, religious fiction, science fiction, biographies, autobiographies, crafting books, non-fiction, cookbooks, gardening books, Westerns, military and history books are among the genres that will be available, Nelson said.
Books by popular authors such as James Patterson, Nora Roberts and Louis L’Amour will be placed together to make them easier for shoppers to find, Nelson said.
Hardback books are $1, and paperbacks are 50 cents. Additionally, customers will be able to find books on tape, CDs, DVDs and a lot of puzzles for sale.
Patrons can enjoy free coffee while they shop, and each purchase comes with a free bookmark.
All proceeds from the book sale will go toward helping Hospice Circle of Love continue to serve patients who don’t have Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice care at no charge to them or their families.
“That way, we never have to charge patients or families for our services,” Nelson said.
About $12,000 was raised from the spring and fall book sales combined last year.
Hospice Circle of Love is a nonprofit organization that has been caring for terminally ill patients in their home or nursing home, providing physical, emotional and spiritual support in Northwest Oklahoma since 1983.
