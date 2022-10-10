ENID, Oklahoma — Thousands of books will be on hand for customers to choose from during the annual Hospice Circle of Love’s Fall Book Sale later this month, according to organizers.
This year’s sale will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 2022, at the north building of Hospice Circle of Love’s Enid offices, 314 S. 3rd.
“Most of the books available are in good or great condition and are quite a bargain at just $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks,” Julie Nelson, event organizer, said in a press release. “In addition, small Harlequin-type romance novels sell for $5 a bag.”
Books will be categorized by genre and will include mysteries, westerns, history and military, classics, science fiction, religious, children’s and cookbooks, among others. In addition, there will be puzzles, DVDs, CDs and books on tape.
Proceeds from the event benefit patients with Hospice Circle of Love, the mission of which is to help terminally ill patients live a higher quality of life at the end of life.
Circle of Love is one of the longest standing hospices in Oklahoma, serving Northwest Oklahoma for nearly 40 years, according to the release. This is the 34th year the organization has held a book sale.
