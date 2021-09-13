Hospice Circle of Love’s bereavement team is hosting a grief group in October to help those who are dealing with the loss of a loved-one.
The group will meet each 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, fat Hospice Circle of Love, 314 S. 3rd.
The group is free and open to the public. Anyone 18 and over who is grieving is welcome to attend. Although no one experiences grief exactly the same, Circle of Love’s bereavement team reports many find it helpful to listen and share with others who are traveling a similar journey. That is the benefit of a group setting.
Each of the meetings will focus on different aspects of the grieving process. Participants look back, by celebrating memories, so they can move forward by discovering meaning and purpose for the future.
Call Matt Miles or Gary Miller at (580) 234-2273 to register for the group.
Hospice Circle of Love is a not-for-profit organization that cares for terminally ill patients in their final months of life. Support also is provided for the patient’s family. Circle of Love serves families within a 60 mile radius of Enid. More information on hospice and grieving can be found on the website HospiceCircleofLove.com.
