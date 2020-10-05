ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love will host its Benefit Clay Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 10, 2020, at 2598 Oklahoma 58, near Ringwood.
Tickets are $100 and include shells, a barbecue lunch and a gift.
Julie Nelson, community relations director at Hospice Circle of Love, said the benefit event helps pay for costs not covered by insurance for hospice patients and their families.
"We never charge patients or their families for hospice services," Nelson said. "We have never charged our patients or their families for hospice care, and we don't plan to."
Since opening in 1983, Hospice Circle of Love has donated more than $3.5 million in hospice services not covered by patients' insurance plans or Medicare.
Nelson said Hospice Circle of Love offers non-covered hospice services at no cost to keep the focus on the needs of the patients and their loved ones.
"It's important for us to be there for those in need," Nelson said. "Terminally ill patients and their families count on us to provide spiritual, emotional and physical support, and we want to make sure we're there to provide what they need."
To keep that possible, without out-of-pocket cost for patients and their families, Nelson said Hospice Circle of Love counts on support at the Benefit Clay Shoot and its other fundraisers.
For tickets and information, contact Hospice Circle of Love at (580) 234-2273 or email julien@hospicecircleoflove.com.
