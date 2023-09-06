ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a come-and-go reception Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
The event will be 4:30-6 p.m. at 314 S. 3rd.
Hospice Circle of Love was founded by a group of community leaders in the early 1980s. Utilizing donated space in a church basement, one registered nurse and 26 trained volunteers began caring for terminally ill patients in the fall of 1983 under the name Garfield County Hospice Association.
The concept was to enable patients to spend their final days at home in familiar surroundings, while lifting the burden of pain and anxiety and encouraging as normal a life as possible.
“Hospice is a loving choice that patients and families can make to help improve quality of life at the end of life,” the first employee, Cathy Graber, once said.
In 1986, Circle of Love became Medicare certified and added nurse aides and social workers to the team. A year later, chaplain services were added, and in 1990 the not-for-profit changed its name to Hospice Circle of Love.
Over the years many other services have been added, such as music and pet therapy.
Hospice Circle of Love cares for patients within a 60 mile radius of Enid. The website hospicecircleoflove.com contains more information about services.
