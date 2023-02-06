Hospice Circle of Love is seeking new volunteers to sit with patients, help with fundraisers and assist in the office. A Volunteer Training Class has been scheduled to take place Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16 from 2-5 p.m. at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. Third.
Participants need to attend both sessions. The classes will provide information on the hospice philosophy, communication skills, the grief process, dealing with issues surrounding death and dying and more. Volunteers choose which areas they would like to be involved with once they have completed the training.
Applications are available on the organization’s website, HospiceCircleofLove.com and the Hospice Circle of Love office at 314 S. Third in Enid. You can also call Julie at 580-234-2273 or email julien@hospicecircleoflove.com for an application or more information.
Hospice Circle of Love serves a 60 Mile radius of Enid and welcomes volunteers from Enid and the surrounding area. Hospice Circle of Love is a not-for-profit organization and will celebrate 40 years of service to Northwest Oklahoma in 2023.
