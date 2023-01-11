Losing someone we love can be one of the hardest things we ever do, but sharing your grief journey can help lessen the burden.
Hospice Circle of Love is offering a free community grief group to take place every Tuesday in February. The sessions will be 5-6 p.m. at Hospice Circle of Love, 314 S. 3rd.
The grief group is open to anyone 18 and over who is suffering from the loss of a loved one. Participants are encouraged to attend all sessions, as each meeting will focus on different aspects of the grieving process. Dealing with pain, searching for meaning, discovering identity changes and ongoing support are among the topics that will be covered.
In the past, participants have found that one of the greatest benefits to attending the grief group is the opportunity to connect with others who are going through the same types of things.
Hospice Circle of Love is a not-for-profit organization caring for terminally ill patients in the home providing physical, emotional and spiritual support. They are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2023. The grief groups are one area of community service the organization provides.
To sign up for the grief group, call the Rev. Gary Miller at (580) 234-2273. For more information on grief support, go to HospiceCircleofLove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.