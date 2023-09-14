Hospice Circle of Love book sale is Friday, Saturday

Hospice Circle of Love

Grieving the death of a loved one can be one of the hardest things a person has to go through. Hospice Circle of Love’s bereavement team wants to help.

They are offering a free community grief group to be 5-6:30 p.m. the first four Tuesdays in October — Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 — at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd.

The meetings are open to anyone 18 and older who is dealing with the death of a loved one. Call Shelby or Gary at (580) 234-2273 to sign up. The sessions will focus on a different aspect of the grieving process. Not only is this information often helpful, but participants will be around others going through something similar. Often, participants meet and become friends at these groups. Their shared experience allows them to comfort one another in a significant way.

Hospice Circle of Love holds community grief groups three times a year. They take place the first four Tuesdays in February, June and October. More information can be found at HospiceCircleofLove.com.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you