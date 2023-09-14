Grieving the death of a loved one can be one of the hardest things a person has to go through. Hospice Circle of Love’s bereavement team wants to help.
They are offering a free community grief group to be 5-6:30 p.m. the first four Tuesdays in October — Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 — at the Hospice Circle of Love office, 314 S. 3rd.
The meetings are open to anyone 18 and older who is dealing with the death of a loved one. Call Shelby or Gary at (580) 234-2273 to sign up. The sessions will focus on a different aspect of the grieving process. Not only is this information often helpful, but participants will be around others going through something similar. Often, participants meet and become friends at these groups. Their shared experience allows them to comfort one another in a significant way.
Hospice Circle of Love holds community grief groups three times a year. They take place the first four Tuesdays in February, June and October. More information can be found at HospiceCircleofLove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.