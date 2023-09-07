Hospice Circle of Love celebrated its 40th year on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, with party appetizers and the organization’s famous punch.
“Our special punch is our ‘Sprite punch,’” said Julie Nelson, community relations director. “We use it for every occasion.”
Hospice Circle of Love has worked for 40 years to make the end of life a little easier for patients, their families and friends.
“Make every day count,” Director Chad Caldwell said.
The staff consists of health aides, social workers, counselors, nurses, as well as chaplains, music therapists and pet therapists.
Invitations to Thursday’s celebration went to families, volunteers, board of directors and staff. The first chairman of Hospice Circle of Love was Ovetta Oakley, and the first volunteer was Ellen Joseph.
Hospice Circle of Love is getting toward serving 10,000 patients as it gets closer to the half century mark. The organizations serves people in a 60-mile radius of Enid.
Hospice Circle of Love was founded by a group of community leaders in the early 1980s. Utilizing donated space in a church basement, one registered nurse and 26 trained volunteers began caring for terminally ill patients in the fall of 1983 under the name Garfield County Hospice Association.
The concept was to enable patients to spend their final days at home in familiar surroundings, while lifting the burden of pain and anxiety and encouraging as normal a life as possible.
In 1986, the hospice became Medicare certified and added nurse aides and social workers to the team. A year later, chaplain services were added, and in 1990 the not-for-profit changed its name to Hospice Circle of Love.
Hospice Circle of Love will have two fundraisers this fall. The first will be a clay shoot on Sept. 30 near Ringwood. The annual fall book sale is scheduled for Oct. 13-14.
For more information, go to their website, hospicecir cleoflove.com, or call (580) 234-2273. Hospice Circle of Love is located at 314 S. 3rd.
