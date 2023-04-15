ENID, Okla. — For 40 years, Hospice Circle of Love in Enid has offered client care during one of the most important times of life.

“Hospice provides much needed assistance to loved ones and families facing a very challenging time,” said Julie Nelson, community relations director.

In its time, Hospice Circle of Love has provided supportive care to thousands in Northwest Oklahoma, allowing them to spend their final months of life surrounded by their loved ones wherever they call home.

Hospice acts as a team to plan the care of its clients.

“We focus on living your quality and not your quantity,” said Nelson, who has been in her current position with Circle of Love since 2005.

The hospice plan ensures pain management, therapy and treatments, all centered on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes.

Hospice care also provides emotional support and guidance to help family members become confident caregivers. In addition, grief support is offered.

They give guidance on how to care for the patient, assisting with pain management, medical equipment and nurse assistance. Hospice Circle of Love has 15 registered and licensed practical nurses, nurses aides, a social worker and a chaplain.

“Losing someone we love can be one of the hardest things we ever do, but sharing your grief journey can help lessen the burden with our help,” Nelson said.

The social worker helps with family issues, nurse aides can help the patient be more comfortable, the chaplain can offer spiritual care and the volunteers are there to sit with the patient.

Our Story 2023 ~ 130 years of Pioneer Pride: ALL HEALTH AND WELLNESS STORIES Our Story 2023 ~ 130 years of Pioneer Pride is a special section that will publish in the Enid News & Eagle for eight Sundays in January, …

Making it happenLynn Curl, who earned a degree in social work, said she thought she would work for Oklahoma Department Human Services or another state agency. But during her time at Northwestern Oklahoma State University she wrote a paper on hospice and decided it was the work she wanted. She has been with Hospice Circle of Love for more than 25 years.

As a social worker, Curl said, “We do everything we can to help the family with what they want to do in the final stages of their life.”

“We had a family wanting to go to Hawaii,” she added. “We worked with them, the airline and the accommodations they needed to make it happen.”

Hospice Circle of Love works as an advocate for families or people who have no families. Sometimes staff has to look for resources from agencies such as the Veterans Association or American Red Cross.

They help patients reconnect with family overseas or those incarcerated.

Hospice Circle of Love offers free community grief groups and different times during the year at its Enid office, 314 S. 3rd.

The grief group is open to anyone 18 and older who is suffering from the loss of a loved one and focuses on different aspects of the grieving process.

Those wishing information about the group can call (580) 234-2273.

Book it this weekendBecause Circle of Love is a not-for-profit hospice, officials have gotten creative in finding ways to raise funds. One of the more popular is the organization’s book sales, with the spring sale coming up this week: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The sale will be in the metal building north of Hospice Circle of Love’s office.

Shoppers will find a variety of book genres penned by many popular authors. All paperbacks will be on sale for 50 cents, with most hardbacks priced at $1, while some of the newest hardbacks will be slightly more. There will be several thousand books from which to choose. In addition, there will be books on tape, CDs and DVDs.

Proceeds from the biannual book sales help Circle of Love continue to serve patients at no charge, regardless of whether they have a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice.