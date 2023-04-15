Reading has been shown to improve sleep, concentration and memory function. In addition, picking up a well-written book is a way to escape and lower your stress level.
A popular place to pick up some good reading material is the Hospice Circle of Love spring book sale. This year’s event will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023,and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 in the metal building north of Hospice Circle of Love’s office, 314 S. 3rd in Enid. Shoppers will find a large variety of categories penned by many popular authors.
Books will be arranged by genre, including mystery, fiction novels, sci-fi, westerns, religious, religious fiction, children’s books, cookbooks, biographies, history and more. In addition, there will be books on tape, CDs and DVDs. Most of the books are in good to great shape. All paperbacks will be 50 cents, and most hardbacks will be $1, while some of the newest hardbacks will be slightly more. There will be several thousand books to choose from.
Proceeds from the biannual book sales help Circle of Love continue to serve patients at no charge, regardless of whether they have a Medicare or insurance benefit for hospice. The not-for-profit organization has been serving terminally ill patients in Northwest Oklahoma for 40 years.
