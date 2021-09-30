ENID, Okla. — Hospice Circle of Love will host its annual Benefit Clay Shoot from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2598 Oklahoma 58, about 4 and a half miles north of Ringwood.
Registration for the 10-station clay shoot starts at 8 a.m., and the course will be open for shooting starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost to shoot is $100 and includes shells, a light breakfast, a barbecue lunch that will be served at 11 a.m. and a gift, according to a press release from the not-for-profit organization.
Julie Nelson, community relations director at Hospice Circle of Love, said the proceeds from the clay shoot will be used to pay for costs not covered by insurance for hospice patients and their families.
“We don’t ever charge our patients or families for our services,” Nelson said. “We bill Medicare or insurance, but sometimes we have a patient that doesn’t have that benefit, so we use the money from our fundraisers to take care of them so that we never have to charge them.”
Hospice Circle of Love has been caring for terminally ill patients in their home or nursing home, providing physical, emotional and spiritual support in Northwest Oklahoma since 1983, and since then, Nelson said more than $3.5 million in hospice services not covered by patients’ insurance plans or Medicare have been raised.
In addition to the Benefit Clay Shoot, Nelson said Hospice Circle of Love hosts several other fundraisers each year, including book sales in the spring and fall, a Kentucky Derby party and the Tree of Life Celebration.
“We want to make sure that we’re always there to help those in need,” Nelson said, “and when we do these fundraisers and people donate in memory of someone, that money helps us to continue our mission, and we never have to charge families for our services.”
Sponsorship opportunities for the clay shoot are also available. For more information, or to register for the event or sign up to be a sponsor, contact Nelson at (580) 234-2273 or email julien@hospicecir cleoflove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.