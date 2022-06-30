ENID, Okla. — Horses Mo and Wapi visited residents of The Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, for some love, pets and treats.
The Commons hosted the horses from Enid-based HH Animal Services to bring some cheer to both residents and the horses.
Many residents recalled their families owning horses, sharing fond memories of the animals as they fed Mo and Wapi treats.
Resident Betty Keiffer said it has been 50 years since she has ridden a horse. She recalled that her family’s horse knew she was scared of it and would run away with her.
“They are wonderful,” Keiffer said. “I have missed it.”
Cathy Nulph, marketing relations director for The Commons, said she hopes to continue to bring different types of animals to visit residents. They currently have a therapy dog that comes from Enid SPCA for residents every other week.
“I think there are a lot of folks here that had horses or lived on a farm,” Nulph said. “Not everyone can have a pet here. Seeing these horses just brings you back to your childhood. Out here at The Commons, we encourage lots of live animal visits or pets. It makes you feel like a kid again.”
Garrott Marcella Holmes and Shawn Holtzinger, owners of HH Animal Services, combined their two businesses, Holmes Horsemanship and Vom Holtzinger Shepherds, to form HH Animal Services.
Holmes has been riding horses since she was 2 years old, she said. Holmes is a horse trainer, teacher, rescuer and more.
“To me, there is nothing better than sharing this love, passion and feeling with people,” she said. “There is nothing more grounding than having a hand on these horses. Just touching, smelling and being around their carefree lives is a reminder to me everyday that I need to calm down and enjoy life.”
HH Animal Services and Garrott Marcella Holmes can be found on Facebook for more information.
