ENID, Okla. — Community members who attend the Hope Summit, set for Oct. 7 in Enid, will have a little more than 900 local survey responses to work with as they talk about the level of hope Enid has.
Enid has been selected as the site of the state’s first Hope Summit, and residents throughout Enid and Garfield County were asked to fill out a community assessment as part of the project.
The survey drew responses from 925 individuals who were mostly white, female and with a college education, earn at least $50,000 a year and own their own home.
The final demographics of the survey response broke out this way:
• Gender: 67.9% female.
• Age: 12% (25-34); 20.9% (35-44); 21.4% (45-54); 24.5% (55-64); 14.8% (65-74).
• Education: 9.1% HS/GED; 6.7% (tech); 20.4% (some college); 37.0% (college grad); 26.2% (post-grad/professional).
• Race: 6.5% American Indian; 2.7% Black; 4.1% Hispanic; 3.0% Pacific Islander; 88.4% white.
• Housing: 81.3% own home; 14.7% renting.
• Income: 6.6% less than $20K; 9.8% $20K-$34.9K; 12.2% $35K-49.9K; 21.2% $50K-$74.9K; 20.4% $75K-$99.9K; 29.8% $100K+.
• City limits: 83.1% inside city limit.
Groups throughout the city, including churches, Enid Regional Development Alliance and United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma Director Dan Schiedel worked with various community leaders to collect responses.
“We were shooting for 500 responses, so I think everyone is pleased with the community response,” Schiedel said.
Now, organizers will take the information and work it into an executive summary they will present to the community at the Hope Summit, Schiedel said.
The Hope Summit will be hosted in Enid by first lady Sarah Stitt and is meant to help Enid become a “hope-centered community.”
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and Enid Regional Development Alliance are helping facilitate the Hope Summit.
Schiedel said Gov. Kevin Stitt also is slated to participate in the summit, and Mart Green, owner of Mardel Christian and Educational Supply, will be the keynote speaker.
Community members are encouraged to register for the Hope Summit, which will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stride Bank Center. Participants can register at https://bit.ly/38CImw7.
“We’d like to have 400 to 500 people attend,” Schiedel said.
The Hope Summit is part of Hope Rising Oklahoma, which aims to help communities in Oklahoma become a beacon of hope to the nation and the world. Leaders of Hope Rising Oklahoma are the first lady and Chan Hellman, a professor and founding director of Hope Research Center at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
