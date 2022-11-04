Hope Outreach will hold an Appreciation Day for their customers and veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12. There will be discounts and giveaways all day with veterans and active military receiving an additional 15% off all items.
KOFM will have a live remote from 10 a.m. to noon and House FM will be on site 2-5 p.m.
“Family Smoke Meats will have a food truck here and we will have free hotdogs from 12 to 2 p.m. for veterans and active military,” director Don Burris said.
Oklahoma Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive and anyone who donates will receive an extra 10% off purchases.
“We are expanding into other areas and want to be known as a marketplace,” Burris said. “We are now carrying new furniture from Ashley and have appliances and wood flooring."
Hope Outreach is located at 815 W. Maine.
