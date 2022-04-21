ENID, Okla. — Parents of Hoover Elementary School children can pick up their children early Thursday for an excused absence, as the school is without power for the day.
Classes and activities will continue for students who do remain at school, as teachers and staff will remain on site, and lunch will be served, Enid Public Schools spokesperson Miranda Johnson said.
“All students are safe,” Johnson said, adding that the power going out was an external issue not related to the school.
OG&E Electric Services are working to resolve fix the power, she said, but officials with the company have told the district it would not be fixed Thursday.
The outages was first reported earlier Thursday morning, according to the OG&E website.
There will be school Friday, she said.
Others in the neighborhood have commented on social media about the outages affecting their homes.
The OG&E System Watch outage map shows 65 without power in Enid as of 10:45 a.m.
