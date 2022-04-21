Hoover Elementary School

Hoover Elementary School

 Enid News & Eagle file photo

ENID, Okla. — Parents of Hoover Elementary School children can pick up their children early Thursday for an excused absence, as the school is without power for the day.

Classes and activities will continue for students who do remain at school, as teachers and staff will remain on site, and lunch will be served, Enid Public Schools spokesperson Miranda Johnson said.

“All students are safe,” Johnson said, adding that the power going out was an external issue not related to the school.

OG&E Electric Services are working to resolve fix the power, she said, but officials with the company have told the district it would not be fixed Thursday.

The outages was first reported earlier Thursday morning, according to the OG&E website.

There will be school Friday, she said.

Others in the neighborhood have commented on social media about the outages affecting their homes.

The OG&E System Watch outage map shows 65 without power in Enid as of 10:45 a.m.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you