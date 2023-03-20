NORMAN — A homeless advocate who recently accused Cleveland County deputies of harassment is calling on city and county officials to designate a piece of land for those who don’t want to sleep indoors or can’t.
Care-A-Vans co-founder Russell Rice asked county commissioners for assistance March 13.
“We transport the unhoused here in Norman to services and currently the sheriff’s department is harassing the people,” Rice told commissioners. “They’re going out and bugging the heck out of them and I want some help with that. A piece of property or some money to be able to put my people on a piece of land so that they aren’t bothering anyone. That’s what I’m asking for.”
Rice was referring to deputies removing the unhoused from land owned by the state Department of Mental Health.
Several have been camping in the area near Griffin Memorial Hospital since being asked to leave a homeless camp on Food and Shelter property nearby.
“The ultimate reason is it just grew too large to manage,” said April Doshier, Food and Shelter’s executive director. “We had no ability to enforce rules and a handful of people staying out there who made life difficult for those people living in our cottages.”
Now, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is being asked to remove those who have relocated on private property.
“I think what he’s alluding to is his version of harassment, and it’s not harassment,” Undersheriff Marcus Williams told the Norman Transcript. “It’s land that is owned by the Department of Mental Health, which is owned by the state. So we’re not just going over there because we’re bored. The Department of Mental Health is calling us to go over there to have these people moved.”
Williams said deputies are “simply asking them to move on.”
“Now, the unfortunate part of it is whenever we are going over there, some of these people are in possession of drugs, they’re in possession of drug paraphernalia, they’re finding used condoms all over the place,” Williams said. “When that stuff is just being thrown down on the ground, now we have an environmental issue when there’s streams, there’s creeks. Now the question is where are they using the bathroom.”
In an interview Thursday, Rice told the Transcript he thinks “the city or county should have a piece of land that can be monitored and covered, where people can stay on that land and be safe.”
“The warming shelter, you can only go there if you don’t have animals,” he said. “A lot of unhoused people have dogs to stay safe.”
Rice said 24 hours is not enough time to relocate.
Sheriff Chris Amason told the Transcript his deputies are enforcing the law with compassion in mind.
“I have a heart for the homeless, and I am all about giving people a hand up to help them, but I am charged with the safety and security of the people in Cleveland County,” he said. “When we have these camps that pop up and you have the unsanitary conditions ... it becomes a public health problem. When we get a call from those owners we are going to have them removed. The issue, I’m told, is that we’re just displacing them. But right now, there’s not a better option available to us. A lot of the time we are offering resources to these individuals and some take ‘em but the majority don’t want to do it, so our hands are tied.”
Doshier said she has seen no harassing behavior by deputies.
“When I have witnessed deputies I have not seen any behavior I would call harassment,” she said. “I know it must be frustrating to our friends to be moved constantly.”
Willer writes for the Norman Transcript.
