By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Existing-home sales slipped nationwide in June, according to National Association of Realtors. Sales varied among the four major U.S. regions, with the northeast experiencing gains, the midwest holding steady, and the south and west posting decreases.
All four regions recorded year-over-year sales declines.
Carolyn House, CEO of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors, said sales have slipped some but very little in this area.
“In June of last year we sold 127 houses, compared to 117 this year,” House said.
In both years, houses were on the market around 32-33 days. However, her statistics showed a big increase in the average price of houses from $166,175 in June 2022 to $192,466 this year.
These local prices are drastically different from national home prices. At $410,200, the national median existing-home sales price for June was the second-highest price ever recorded — since January 1999 when National Association of Realtors began tracking the data — and 0.9% less than the all-time high from one year ago of $413,800. It was the third time the monthly median sales price eclipsed $400,000, joining June 2022 and May 2022 ($408,600).
“Our home sale trends are always a bit different than on the coast,” House said.
Local inventory is down, and this is one of the statistics of the local market that is prevalent across the country.
House became the head of Northwest Oklahoma Association of Realtors in 1987.
“I have always loved real estate,” she said.
House sold real estate for 10 years at Century 21 before taking her current position.
Home marketer Zillow lists Oklahoma as a good state for first-time homebuyers, coming in at fourth place on the list of states with the lowest average down payment. With an average home value of $171,057, the state is a good place to buy a home even though the inventory may be more limited than in the past.
“There are simply not enough homes for sale,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The market can easily absorb a doubling of inventory.”
One reason for homes not coming onto the market could be owners having a lower locked in interest rate on their mortgage.
House said she believes buyers will adjust to the rates in time.
“I don’t think 6% to 7% is too high considering how they once were. I sold homes with a 17 to 18% variable,” she said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.