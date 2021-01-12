Enid Fire Department responded to three separate structure fires Monday and early Tuesday morning. Though there were no injuries reported, one house was left with major fire damage to its living room and kitchen and a vehicle, according to EFD.
Firefighters responded to the first fire at 2:14 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West York. According to a report filed, the child who was home went downstairs to retrieve a laptop and said he heard popping noises and smelled smoke.
The child opened the garage door and saw flames and smoke coming from a Christmas tree that had been placed in there, the report said. He shut the door and went to a neighbor’s house to get help.
A total of 15 personnel were on call, and the fire didn’t spread from the garage, according to the report. Although the official cause of the fire is undetermined, the report said there was a hover board found in the area of origin near the Christmas tree and that no other heat sources were found.
No injuries were reported at this fire, and the scene was cleared by 3:45 p.m.
The second fire occurred Monday night when the EFD was dispatched at 11:33 p.m. to a residence in the 1100 block of East Elm, according to a report filed. Engine 3 crew arrived at the scene first to find a large amount of fire at the front of the home.
According to the report, a resident of the home told EFD everyone was out of the home, and firefighters extinguished a majority of the flames from outside before clearing it enough to head in and put out the hot spots remaining.
According to the report, the fire appeared to have started near a wood burning stove, around the flue ducting of it and out to the exterior of the home near a carport. The fire caught the siding of the home first, traveling down the carport and breaking a living room window, and the fire went inside.
The report said the fire caused extensive damage to the living area and kitchen, and the rest of the home inside and the attic had heavy smoke damage. The vehicle that burned was a Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Fire crews performed overhaul and returned to the station, and the scene was cleared by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
None of the residents reportedly had any injuries, but the report said there were pen-raised quail in the home that did not survive the fire.
Fire Marshal Kenneth Helms said the family of five is receiving assistance from American Red Cross.
The third fire happened at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North 4th. A vinyl shed had burned down before firefighters arrived, according to a report filed.
Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire and performed overhaul. The resident told them he had placed hot ashes along the fence line which then ignited railroad ties. Firefighters extinguished all the hot spots and then cleared the scene before 3 a.m., according to the report.
The report said there was a total of $750 in damage done, including property and contents, but nobody was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.