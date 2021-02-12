ENID, Okla. — A house fire Thursday evening left the south side of the home damaged after the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with propane heater.
According to Enid Fire Department, the occupant of the house in the 500 block of North 8th had placed a portable propane heater at a crawl space vent to thaw water pipes under the house.
The homeowner left to get fuel for his pickup, and when he returned, he saw smoke and called 911 a little before 6:30 p.m.
Firefighters who arrived on scene saw white smoke coming from the eaves and chimney, according to EFD. Firefighters extinguished the fire underneath the home.
Firefighters saw a small burn area on the wall above the vent and opened the outside wall to extinguish that fire, EFD said. They continue opening the exterior wall, with a crew entering the house with a booster line and pulling the ceiling in the bathroom to extinguish all the flames inside.
A closet on the opposite side of the bathtub was completely involved, EFD said, and after extinguishing it, firefighters covered the dining room table with a salvage cover and opened an inspection hole in the dining room ceiling and found no more flames.
Firefighters pulled the wall down from around the tub and wet it down, according to EFD. Around 9:30 p.m., firefighters checked the burned area with a thermal camera as a follow-up, showing steam, though the highest temperature the camera showed was 42 degrees. Firefighters placed a plastic cover over the hole in the exterior wall before leaving the scene, EFD said.
