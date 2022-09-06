Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church, 701 E. Park, will begin next week offering two new interfaith spirituality services: Heavily Meditated, a free meditation class, and Journeys, an interfaith opportunity for members of the community to examine and share the role of spirituality in their lives.
The Rev. Fr. James Neal, priest at Holy Cross, said the idea for Journeys came from his volunteer chaplaincy with the local Alcoholics Anonymous network. The second step in AA’s 12-step process states: “We came to be aware that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.”
Journeys will be 7-8 p.m. Mondays, beginning Sept. 12. Heavily Meditated will be 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sept. 15. Both gatherings will be in the Holy Cross sanctuary.
Neal said he chose the AA definition of a higher power for Journeys because it allows mutual sharing and growth based on each participant’s own spiritual practice and understanding.
“There is a tremendous benefit in us sharing and learning from each other,” Neal said. “This expansion of our understanding of others’ beliefs does nothing to diminish our own spiritual practice, and aids significantly in growing our own spiritual connection, and aiding and supporting others on their spiritual journey.”
Neal said Journeys is not limited to AA or any particular faith tradition. The spiritual gathering is ideal, he said, for those struggling with addiction, trauma, grief, rejection from traditional churches, or those who just want to strengthen their own spiritual path.
“We absolutely want people of diverse faith backgrounds to come to Journeys, including atheists and agnostics, to share and learn in a safe and open atmosphere,” he said. The spiritual nature of the course should not deter people who don’t have a faith practice, he added.
“In working with people in recovery, who are struggling to grasp a higher power of their understanding, some of my most illuminating conversations have been with atheists, who may come to find a higher power in love, the ordering power of science, or human social structures that advance peace and selfless service,” he said.
Tammy Neal, a subdeacon and board member at Holy Cross, said Heavily Meditated will give people an opportunity to grow and center themselves, regardless of their religion or faith background. The class is open to people of all faiths, or no faith, she said.
“Meditation is the best way for us to reconnect with ourselves in the busy world that we live in — a world that’s full of constant noise and distractions,” she said. “We need to have time to reconnect with the source of our true identity.”
The class is open to both meditation newcomers and those who are advanced in their meditation practice. Each session will be divided into a period of meditation instruction and the remainder of the class will be in active meditation.
Yoga mats, floor pads and chairs will be provided for those who prefer to sit or lie down during meditation. Participants should wear comfortable clothing, and are encouraged to bring their own mats or cushions if they’re accustomed to sitting on the floor during meditation.
Questions may be directed to holycrossenid@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.