ENID, Okla. — An Enid-based Orthodox-Catholic Church has seen growth in the past year.
Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church began leasing the St. Stephen’s AME Church facility, 701 E. Park, in February 2021, and went from serving 12 to 20 people a week to now having nearly 1,000 service encounters a month.
Around 80% of the people whom Holy Cross serves are outside of church services or religious functions, and the services are mostly conducted through The Sanctuary Resource Center in the basement.
The church is now holding a long-term lease on the property.
The Rev. James Neal, missioner of Holy Cross, said one of his “chief fears” when Holy Cross began leasing the church was becoming a ministry that was “all about the building.”
“But, I am very excited about how we have come to use the resources of this hallowed space to serve those in need, far beyond worship services on Sunday,” Neal said.
The basement space previously was leased by Enid Street Outreach Services until it went fully mobile in January. Since then, Holy Cross has expanded services through The Sanctuary to 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and expanded usage of the church to various functions benefiting the community.
Services offered at The Sanctuary include case management such as helping people apply for federal and state aid programs, referrals to other community resources, laundry and clothing assistance, relocation to other communities where those experiencing homelessness have family, emergency food assistance and transportation to appointments not serviced by public transportation.
Holy Cross also offers mobile resource drops to reach those in need by bringing its services to low-income housing areas.
The space at St. Stephen’s also serves the community through a 12-step program; Women’s Gathering, which is a support group for women of all ages held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday; a free lunch for anyone in need at 1 p.m. every Sunday; and Prayer Vigil and Sanctuary, which provides supervised vigils for those in need during extreme weather and has about 200 to 300 visits per month.
Soon, it will offer weekly support group meetings for those affected by eating disorders.
“We’re not so much a church that offers resources, as we are a haven for those in need that also pauses to worship and give thanks,” Neal said.
Brandie Tucker, secretary of Holy Cross’ board, said The Sanctuary is able to provide consistency and stability to those who need the services.
Generally, people experiencing homelessness and those in recovery don’t have a big support system, so it’s important for them to know they have somewhere to go, Tucker said.
“Everybody’s one crisis away from possibly losing everything again, so to know that (The Sanctuary) is always going to be there for them — that’s really important,” she said.
Tucker said donations of clothing, food and other necessary items, are always welcome, as well as monetary donations.
Monetary donations can be made by visiting www.holycrossenid.church/donating-to-holy-cross or at 701 E. Park. Items can be donated at Holy Cross from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday by appointment.
By dropping off donations in person, Tucker said, people are able to see what they’re contributing to.
“They could also see (The Sanctuary) in action and see what they’re donating to — that it is going toward a good cause,” she said.
Volunteers are needed, as well. To get involved or for more information, visit Holy Cross during The Sanctuary hours or email holycrossenid@gmail.com.
