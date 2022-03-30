ENID, Okla. — St. Stephen’s AME Church feels like home to Rae Graves.
The walls of the small, historic building, constructed in the early 1900s at 701 E. Park, hold many of Graves’ memories, as the now-60-year-old has spent many Sunday mornings there, singing in the choir, eating lunches in the kitchen downstairs and listening to sermons.
Now, Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church — which holds a long-term lease on the property and serves those in need through its Sanctuary Resource Center located in the basement — is launching a $102,000 capital campaign in April to repair and upgrade the building.
Graves, a board member of Holy Cross, is thankful that Holy Cross is utilizing the building while preserving the legacy of St. Stephen’s in Enid’s history.
“(Holy Cross) is keeping on with the love of God here, and to me, that’s very important,” Graves said. “To see Holy Cross … using the building for the community, and showing the love of Christ ... means a lot to me.”
Holy Cross began leasing St. Stephen’s in February 2021 and has seen growth in the past year, going from serving 12 to 20 people a week to now having nearly 1,000 service encounters every month.
The services are mostly conducted through The Sanctuary, which is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Additionally, Holy Cross has expanded usage of the church to various functions benefiting the community.
In order to both preserve St. Stephen’s and to ensure the building is usable for Holy Cross’ growth and service to the community, the repairs and upgrades are necessary, said the Rev. James Neal, missioner of Holy Cross.
The capital campaign will be conducted in three phases of $23,000, $35,000 and $44,000, a total amount that Neal said “seems immense.”
“We’re a small resource service that has been operating on a few hundred dollars each month in donations and an immense amount of passion and volunteer effort,” Neal said. “But, we’ve reached a point where we need to achieve the goal of this campaign in order to both preserve the sacred space entrusted to us, and to serve those in need who arrive at our door.”
Holy Cross will launch the capital campaign with the Holy Cross Vendor Fair and Silent Auction 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 701 E. Park.
The family-friendly event, which is free to attend, also will feature local artists, crafts, unique gifts, food, door prizes, music, art, bagpipes and kids activities.
Items for the silent auction still are needed. All items will include a placard of the donor, and donors will be listed in social media posts of the event.
The vendor fair will recur every second Saturday of each month through October to raise money for Holy Cross’ aid programs to those experiencing homelessness and low-income individuals and families.
There still is room for vendors, including local businesses, crafters, artists and makers, for the April 9 event. Spaces cost $25 per 10-by-10 booth, and vendors keep 100% of their sales.
Interested vendors for any of the fairs through October can send a message to Holy Cross on Facebook or email holycrossenid@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the vendor fairs will benefit Holy Cross to aid those in need.
Donations to Holy Cross can be sent to Holy Cross, 701 E. Park, Enid, OK 73701, or can be made online at www.holycrossenid.church/donating-to-holy-cross/.
Phase 1 includes an “emergent” need for $1,800 to cover repairs to the church, including plumbing repairs. The remaining funds will cover the addition of a handicap-accessible bathroom in The Sanctuary; a shower for unsheltered guests who go into The Sanctuary; repairs to ceilings and windows; and a handicap-accessible minibus to provide transportation to those in need.
Phase 2 includes plans to upgrade the HVAC and electrical wiring at St. Stephen’s, which Neal said is a “historic church with historic wiring.”
“No matter what God holds for Holy Cross and our ministry, we need to upgrade this infrastructure to preserve the utility of a historic AME church and its place in Enid’s history,” Neal said. “For our use, these upgrades are essential, as we’re running the current HVAC system on duct tape and baling wire, and the electrical system is beyond overtaxed with the services we’re providing.”
Phase 3 funds will be used for fire suppression floor refinishing and privacy fencing around the property.
In-kind donations of labor and materials for the above projects are “needed and greatly appreciated,” Neal said.
There is a placeholder in Holy Cross’ plans for a fourth phase, which will be determined based on community needs after the first three phases.
Shelby Tucker, president of the Holy Cross board, said the vendor fairs give community members something to look forward to each month and may encourage them to get involved with Holy Cross.
Improvements to the building, he added, would ultimately help those in need.
“With the money that we’re raising for the building, which needs some major improvements ... we can help everybody who walks through the door,” Tucker said. “With more resources in there, I think we could help get some of these people off the streets.”
Graves said she hopes the $102,000 goal will be met and that the St. Stephen’s building keeps being utilized.
“The capital campaign would do so much,” Graves said. “Expanding — there’s going to be changes, and even though there’s history there, what’s most important is ... serving people more. ... There’s going to be a history, a present and a future there.”
