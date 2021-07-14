CASA volunteer Rob Holtzinger is known by his peers as someone who can handle with grace and professionalism the challenges of what can sometimes be a difficult job.
Since joining CASA as a volunteer in December 2016, he has handled three cases and helped two children reunify with their mother and is working to get another child through the adoption process.
To Holtzinger, it’s all about helping the children get through a difficult time.
“I have seen children, through no fault of their own, growing up in impossible environments, very difficult environments,” Holtzinger said. “They need a chance. If their parents can’t advocate for them, they need some outside help.”
Holtzinger was honored Wednesday by Garfield County Child Advocacy Council as 2020 CASA of the Year.
“Rob goes above and beyond the call of duty,” said Dustin Albright, executive director. “Rob is a huge asset to Garfield County Child Advocacy Center, CASA, our children and the entire community.”
A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate appointed by a family court judge to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children. The cases often are complex and sometimes can last years.
“My first case lasted three years,” Holtzinger said.
Holtzinger, who grew up in Tulsa and is a graduate of Phillips University, said he’s always enjoyed working with children. He retired as a teacher with Autry Technology Center, and now he is a mental health specialist at Integris Bass Behavioral Health Services in Enid.
“I like CASA because it’s an independent voice for the child,” he said. “We have no agenda other than the best interest for the child. What is most rewarding is seeing family reunification and also seeing children once again have a chance to find a situation where they can thrive rather than become traumatized.”
Sheila McHenry, who is CASA program manager for the Fourth Judicial CASA program, hopes Holtzinger stays with the program for a long time.
“We are so glad Rob chose us four and a half years ago,” she said. “We hope that he continues to advocate for the best interests of children in our communities. We cannot thank him enough for everything he has done and continues to do for children.”
Albright said Holtzinger was selected by his and the staff, and is very deserving of the CASA of the Year honor.
“It is difficult to select just one volunteer for this award because they all are very important to the mission of this program,” Albright said. “I want to thank all of the volunteers for giving their time to fight for abused children.”
