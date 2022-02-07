OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Oklahoma City police officer from Enid who was convicted of numerous sex crimes was denied parole for one of the counts on Monday.
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board declined to reduce Daniel Holtzclaw’s sentence by five years, denying paroling him on the felony count of “procuring lewd exhibition.” It was Holtzclaw’s first time appearing before the board.
Holtzclaw, a 32-year-old graduate of Enid High School, was convicted in December 2015 on half of the 36 presented counts of multiple sexual offenses involving eight victims, including four counts of first-degree rape and five counts of sexual battery. He was sentenced to a total 263 years in prison.
Prosecutors had accused him of targeting Black women he encountered while on duty and sexually assaulting 12 women and one 17-year-old girl while working as an OKCPD officer in 2013 and 2014.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Holtzclaw’s convictions in August 2019, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the ruling against him the following March.
On Monday, Holtzclaw’s family and team of supporters released support letters and “never-before-seen” video footage, which they say refutes the testimony of one victim during a 2018 civil suit deposition.
Supporters also have called into question decisions made by Tim Henderson, the former Oklahoma County district judge who presided over Holtzclaw’s criminal trial. Henderson resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct in March 2021.
In a statement Monday, Holtzclaw, who is incarcerated at the Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, cited both issues as reasons to reopen his case.
“I hope and pray more people finally see I truly was railroaded and wrongfully convicted,” he said in the statement. “I upheld my oath of office by protecting and serving my community, while Judge Henderson was allegedly abusing women and violating his oath. It’s time to reopen every one of Henderson’s cases, including mine, that was impacted by his sexual misconduct.”
Holtzclaw’s sister, Jennifer Holtzclaw, called attention to errors she said OKCPD had made in the investigation.
“We are going to continue to fight for Daniel’s freedom because he is innocent,” she said in a statement. “We believe that justice will prevail because the truth sets the innocent free.”
The parole board will again consider the exhibition count in February 2023.
