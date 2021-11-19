ENID, Okla. — The opening of the Holidays on Ice skating rink has been postponed until Saturday, according to Main Street Enid director Natalie Beurlot.
"The issue is the wind," Beurlot said. "It is not letting the ice freeze."
South winds were blowing at 25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph, in downtown Enid Friday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet weather recording device near Breckinridge.
The ice rink has ice, but the wind is keeping it from freezing, Beurlot said, which has created a pond on the surface. She said it was "a safety issue, really."
Officials are expecting the ice rink to begin normal hours Saturday, which area noon to 11 p.m.
Nov. 19-25
EVENT [Friday-Jan. 2]
Holidays on Ice, opens noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3-11 p.m. Friday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Lantern Tours, 7 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery, 126 S. Independence. Live music, food, vendors and more. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Home for the Holidays Home & Garden / Gift & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, go to https://enidhomeshow.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Explore the Humphrey Heritage Village with characters from Enid's past. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Sunday]
Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, 8 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID or at the box office.
EVENT [Thursday]
Turkey Trot 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, 7:30 a.m., starting from Da Vinci's, 2315 W. Willow. Entry fee is $35 for 5K or virtual 5K, or $25 for fun run. To register, go to https://enidturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com//event.aspx?id=8301.
Nov. 26-Dec. 2
EVENT [Friday-Jan. 2]
Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.
EVENT [Friday]
Enid Lights Up the Plains, 5-8 p.m., downtown Enid. Music, Christmas lights parade, The One tree lighting, visit with Santa, food trucks, Holidays on Ice skating, fireworks and much more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Handel's Messiah,' 7:30 p.m., Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. to purchase, go to https://us.patronbase.com/_EnidSymphony/Productions/7/Performances.
Dec. 3-9
EVENT [Friday-Jan. 2]
Holidays on Ice, open 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday and 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday south of Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Admission is $12 per person. Group and special pricing available, with $60 season passes also available. For more information, go to skateinenid.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Gaslight Teens: 'Mary Poppins,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Santa Stroll 5K, Fun Run and Santa Walk, 5:30 p.m., Meadowlake Park South. Pre-registration fee is $30 for 5K, and $35 the day of. Cost is $5 for 1-mile fun run and $2 for Walk with Santa. For more information, go to https://santastroll5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14845.
EVENT [Saturday]
Christmas in the Park, 6-8 p.m., Meadowlake Park. The event will be drive-through-only this year, with characters stationed on both sides of the park. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
EVENT [Saturday]
JWL Charity Gala: A Night in Tinseltown, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Individual tickets are $85. For more information, go to https://event.gives/jwl2021.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
