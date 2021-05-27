Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.