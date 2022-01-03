ENID, Okla. — Enid’s downtown ice skating rink wrapped up its second season on Sunday.
Holidays on Ice had to close for the equivalent of a week throughout the season due to weather, said Natalie Rapp, executive director of Main Street Enid.
Despite this, Rapp said the second season was successful. Holidays on Ice has seen around 10,000 visitors since it opened on Nov. 20, which is about the same as the first season, although final numbers are still being tallied.
“We still had lots of people coming in and enjoying the days that they could ice skate,” she said.
The ice skating rink saw skaters from the Enid area and all across the region, especially during The One Enid’s Christ Tree and Enid Lights Up the Plains, which had tens of thousands of attendees in 2020.
Weekends also were busy, Rapp said, with the ice skating rink seeing around 500 or 600 skaters most Saturdays.
Holidays on Ice has brought a new addition to the Christmas season for the past two years, Rapp said.
“People don’t have to go to Oklahoma City (to go ice skating), so that leaves the sales tax here in Enid and those dollars right here in our community,” she said. “That area has really become ‘Christmas Central’ ... Basically, it’s just brought something for the community to do and also put us on the map for Christmas activities.”
Rapp said Holidays on Ice will be back next year, hopefully with better weather, a larger ice skating rink and more outdoor Christmas lights.
Holidays on Ice was brought to Enid by a partnership between Stride Bank Center and MSE, with Williams Media Group as the title sponsor, and Rapp said she’s thankful for the support.
“This second year around, our sponsors and community members have really shown us that (Holidays on Ice) is something that they want to see every year, and see us continuing to expand on because it makes the Christmas season more magical,” Rapp said.
