The holidays wrapped in joyous activities with family and friends can create anxiety and stress with the demands of shopping, cooking and entertaining those you love — and those you don’t.
Bill Robinson, an alcohol and drug counselor for 34 years said, “84% report increased holiday stress, but only 34% have stress that becomes problematic.”
He sees some of the problem being over-commercialization of the holiday that makes it difficult to fulfill expectations. “Loneliness can be a big trigger for people who have lost loved ones and for seniors who have seen their lives change and memories of better and more loving times fill their thoughts,” Robinson said.
The Mayo clinic reports that the holiday season often brings unwelcome guests — stress and depression. The coronavirus pandemic that continues spreading in communities and other illnesses like seasonal flu and stomach viruses also can cause worry, stress, sadness or anxiety because holiday plans may look different than the past.
Robinson said alcohol is a part of most celebrations and can cause issues.
“Some people simply drink too much to celebrate while others are self-medicating. Relapse rates increase with alcoholics during the holidays,” Robinson said.
However, it’s not the highest time for suicides. Robinson said that April is the highest month for suicides and he thinks it may have to do with people struggling through the holidays and winter months, only to find their depression no better when the season turns to renewal and spring.
Information from the Mayo Clinic indicates that with some practical tips, people can minimize the stress that accompanies the holidays, and that they may even end up enjoying the holidays more than they thought they would.
• Try to prevent stress and depression in the first place, especially if the holidays have taken an emotional toll on you in the past.
• Acknowledge your feelings. If someone close to you has recently died or you can’t be with loved ones for other reasons, realize that it’s normal to feel sadness and grief. It’s OK to take time to cry or express your feelings.
• Reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek out community, religious or other social events or communities. Many may have websites, and search for online support groups. If you’re feeling stressed during the holidays, talk to a friend or family member about your concerns. Volunteering your time or doing something to help others is a good way to lift spirits and broaden friendships. Consider dropping off a meal and dessert at a friend’s home during the holidays.
• Be realistic. The holidays don’t have to be perfect or just like last year. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change. Choose a few to hold on to, and be open to creating new ones.
• Set aside differences. Try to accept family members and friends as they are, even if they don’t live up to all of your expectations and be understanding.
• Stick to a budget. Before you do your gift and food shopping, decide how much money you can afford to spend. Don’t try to buy happiness with an avalanche of gifts. Try donating to a charity, give homemade gifts and do a family exchange and plan ahead to prevent scrambling for last- minute items.
• Learn to say no. Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed. Friends and colleagues will understand if you can’t participate in every project or activity. If it’s not possible to say no when your boss asks you to work overtime, try to remove something else from your agenda to make up lost time.
• Don’t abandon healthy habits. Don’t let the holidays become a free-for-all. Overindulgence adds to stress and guilt. Eat healthy meals, Get plenty of sleep and include regular physical activity in your daily routine.
• Take a breather, make time for yourself and find an activity you enjoy. Take a break by yourself. Spending just 15 minutes alone, without distractions, may refresh you enough to handle everything you need to do. Find something that reduces stress by clearing your mind, slowing breathing and restoring inner calm. Options may include Taking a walk at night and stargazing, listening to soothing music or reading a book.
Seek professional help if you need it. Despite your best efforts, you may find yourself feeling persistently sad or anxious, plagued by physical complaints, unable to sleep, irritable and hopeless and unable to face routine chores. If these feelings last for a while, talk to your doctor or a mental health professional.
Robinson had two sons, Zac Robinson who lives in Germany with his wife and two children, and son Benjamin, who died unexpectedly, leaving a daughter who is now 21 he helped raise. He knows the challenges of the holidays. He says be OK with what you can do, lower your expectations and practice gratitude: Breathe and be kind to yourself and others.
Robinson says there are some programs and help if you find yourself or someone you know is depressed, overanxious or in crisis. Northwest Behavioral has a 24-hour crisis center at 702 N Grand, (580) 234-3792. For anxiety, depression or suicide, text Home to 74174 or call the suicide crisis hot line, 988.
