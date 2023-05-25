OKLAHOMA CITY — Kremlin, Okla., artist Harold T. Holden will participate in his 28th Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale hosted by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
Holden, known for an attention to detail and particularly his sculptures of horses, said he believes an artist should know his subject matter. He spends much of his leisure time team roping and staying close to the cowboy way of life.
In 1987, Holden was chosen to sculpt a series of commemorative bronzes to depict the 165-year history of the Cherokee Strip in Oklahoma and Kansas. That same year he completed his first of many monuments, “Boomer,” for the city of Enid. Since then, Holden has completed or is working on 19 additional monuments for placement in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.
Prix de West, open June 2 to Aug. 6, with Art Sale Weekend June 9-10, features works ranging from historical subject matter that reflect the early days of the West, to more contemporary and impressionistic artistic expressions.
The sale weekend includes artist seminars, demonstrations, a cocktail reception, a live auction and an awards dinner on June 10. This will be the 51st annual exhibition and sale. In 2022, the museum sold more than $4 million in art.
For information or to make reservations or bids by proxy, go to nationalcowboymuseum.org/prixdewest.
