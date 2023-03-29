ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma should batten the hatches — and anything else that’s not bolted down — as the wind will come sweeping down the Plains with a vengeance this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Wind gusts to 26 mph forecast for today will seem like a breeze compared to later this week, when gusts are expected to top as high as 50 mph as a dry line extends across western and northern Oklahoma, according to the NWS forecast for the Enid area.
A fire weather watch has been issued for Friday for Northwest Oklahoma due to high wind and low relative humidity, according to the NWS forecast.
“Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged,” the NWS website states.
The “near critical fire weather conditions” will continue into next week, according to the NWS, as conditions will be ripe for any blaze to burn out of control across western Oklahoma from Sunday through Tuesday.
Today’s NWS forecast for the Enid area calls for sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper-60s. Winds will be from the south at a sustained 10-17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 46 and a south-southeast wind at 11-14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, according to the NWS.
Clouds will begging to increase on Thursday, with a high reaching to 67, according to the forecast. Winds will be a sustained 14-23 mph and gust as high as 34. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the evening hours as a cold front travels eastward across Oklahoma in front of the dry line, according to the NWS.
That front will not impact temperatures, however, as the low is forecast to only fall into the upper-50s on Thursday night and reach 75 on Friday. Winds on Friday will continue from the south-southwest, before turning from the west, at a sustained 28-33 mph by afternoon, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
