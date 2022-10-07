ENID, Okla. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister made a stop in Enid on Friday evening, Oct. 7, 2022, as part of her Hometown Tour.
Hofmeister was met with several dozen supporters at Champlin Park, just 32 days shy of the Nov. 8 general election in which she’ll challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt.
As Hofmeister, who currently serves as Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, travels to different cities and towns across the state, she said she’s heard that “people are ready for change.”
“They believe that we’ve got to get back to common sense, working together, respecting one another and getting things done for the people of Oklahoma,” she said.
One of the topics regarding education Hofmeister said she’s heard concerns about is school vouchers, saying they are a “rural school killer.”
Oklahoma also has to have “world-class schools,” which she said means having teachers in place to give students a competitive and well-rounded education.
“But we’re going to have to meet our kids right where they are, and I understand that our kids need more support, not less,” Hofmeister said.
Hofmeister said she also knows how important access to quality, affordable health care is in order to have healthy communities, especially in rural Oklahoma.
Privatizing SoonerCare, Hofmeister said, would “harm those most vulnerable, take money out of the system and put profit over patient care.”
Regarding abortion, Hofmeister described herself personally as pro-life but said she doesn’t “favor extremes on either side of this issue.”
“I do believe this is a decision between a woman, her doctor and her faith, and we have seen the governor propose an extreme law,” she said. “I know that it is very important that we are working to support families and to support Oklahomans in a way that brings us together, and, and I just feel very strongly about listening to experts and giving people the freedom that they should have to have good access to quality, affordable health care.”
Modern infrastructure for great jobs, Hofmeister said, also is needed to help attract and keep Oklahoma children in the state after finishing CareerTech or college.
“Too many Oklahoma students leave for better-paying jobs outside the state,” she said. “We know how important it is for our kids to have opportunities here — to have the kind of communities that they want to raise their own families in, and maybe grow a business themselves.”
With the election only a month away, Hofmeister said she has been encouraged by the enthusiasm in all her Hometown Tour visits and knows that whoever is governor “is going to make a difference for the long term.”
“I’m hearing that people are tired of the extremes — that they want to work together to solve really important, critical issues in Oklahoma, and I want to be a part of that,” she said.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 14. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 24.
