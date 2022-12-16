ENID, Okla. — District Judge Dennis Hladik is being remembered for his fairness as he prepares to retire after 16 years on the bench.
A public retirement celebration will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, on the second floor of the Garfield County Court House.
Janice Peterson, Hladik’s bailiff for 16 years, said he always was a gentleman.
“Putting the black robe on the man did not change him,” she said. Peterson also had worked for five years for Hladik’s predecessor, Judge John Michael.
Beth Malatin, his court reporter for 10 years, teared up as she talked about working for Hladik.
“This makes me very sad. We’ve known each other for 30 years,” she said.
Attorneys who appeared before Hladik, 72, praised his demeanor on the bench.
“He is a very balanced judge. He recognizes every person has humanity that needs to be weighed,” attorney Tim Gungoll said.
One-third of Hladik’s cases were divorce and child custody. Hladik said his No. 1 rule was a child needs both parents and parents need their children.
“It was universally good to practice in front of him, he never made anyone feel bad,” attorney Stephen Cameron said.
He said he might not have always liked the verdict, but Hladik was kind and considerate in his rulings.
Hladik said the one thing he disliked about the job was having criminal defendants pay jail costs. He said many of them did not have the resources to pay and it often kept them homeless.
“If Judge Hladik saw the defendant doing good, showing up and trying to pay, he’d dismiss some of the costs when he could,” Cameron said.
Hladik, who is from Hennessey, graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1972 with a degree in animal science. He had a choice then between going to graduate school at Kansas State University in his major or attending the University of Oklahoma College of Law.
“I made the right choice. It was a good fit,” he said about attending law school. He said he was influenced by wanting to stay in this area.
“I really did think about being a hog farmer once, but I knew I was pretty good with people and the law was interesting to me,” Hladik said with a laugh.
Hladik was an attorney for 30 years before being appointed by Gov. Brad Henry in 2006 to replace Michael as district judge. He was elected to the position later that year, then reelected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Hladik said he will miss working with the lawyers.
“Lawyers battle in the courtroom but are friends the next day,” he said.
He said about 95% of them work well together representing their clients.
Hladik and his wife Sandy raised three boys north of town in the Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools district. They now have nine grandkids, and he is proud of his family.
“I served on the Kremlin school board and tried to help get good teachers into the school,” he said.
He said it is important to surround children with good, quality people.
“One last thing,” Peterson said, “Judge Hladik gave up his parking space by the courthouse to the women in the county clerk’s office.”
“He walks three blocks,” the lawyers in the room said.
