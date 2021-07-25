History of horse pulling, racing remembered through newspaper clippings

ENID, Okla. —By Jazz Wolfe
Enid News & Eagle
It was 1938 when the Enid Convention Hall was packed with some of the state’s strongest horses and hundreds of cheering spectators.
J. B. Hurst, the county agent at the time, described the day in an “About the Farm” column that ran in the local paper. “When all was ready,” he wrote, “Each horse leaned into the collar, gradually muscles became taut, slowly the load began to move. There was no jerking, no see-sawing, no slackening. ... The sight thrills me yet.”
Horse pulling — a competition of strength — became popularized when farmers began challenging each other’s horses working on local dairy farms, according to Top End Sports. With both heavy and lightweight classes, horses were attached to sleighs where weight was added gradually until one horse could no longer move forward.
Many horse-pulling competitions, along with class races, were hosted at Enid Convention Hall in the 1930s and beyond. Nancy Buckminster’s grandfather, C. G. Gigoux, was the winner of several horse- pulling competitions at the hall, including the one Hurst described in his column.
“It’s the only life I’ve ever known,” Buckminster said. Born in 1937, she remembers most of the races through family stories and article clippings from that time. “It becomes really vivid in your mind, it almost feels like you were there.”
Convention Hall, which was built in 1921, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Along with the horse-pulling competitions, Buckminster remembers competing in basketball competitions and attending 4-H events when she was a student at Carrier High School, which would eventually become Chisholm High School.
Buckminster’s family has been in Oklahoma since the Great Land Run, she said. Her great-grandfather staked a claim near the Carrier area. Nearby, the family that would raise Buckminster’s husband staked a claim in Lahoma.
“I’ve lived here, I’ll die here,” she said.
Before Buckminster was born, horse racing and pulling competitions were popular gambling locations. Up until the 1910s, some people lobbied against the betting process that was going on, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. In 1913, Oklahoma’s Senate essentially outlawed betting at all racing events. Over the next year, the frequency of competitions fell.
By the next year, however, the events were back. A newspaper campaign, which focused on the economic benefits of thoroughbred racing, had succeeded in reviving the practice. Some gambling was still done privately, but it was done discreetly.
By the 1930s, when Buckminster’s grandfather was winning horse-pulling competitions with his lightweight team, racing events were back into the public eye. World War I had put a boost into the Oklahoma economy, leading to a surge of horse racing and pulling competitions.
Horse breeding also had seen a rise in Oklahoma. Percheron horses, a breed from France, and Belgian horses were bred and sold by multiple families in Enid, including L. J. Anderson’s and H. H. Champlin’s families, according to a newspaper clipping from Oct. 29, 1937, provided by Buckminster.
While Buckminster’s family eventually fell out of the horse-pulling competitions, the practice still was helping to fuel Oklahoma’s economy. The Oklahoma Historical Society reports that horse racing employed 5,547 individuals and contributed more than $51 million to the economy by 1993.
In 2010, Convention Hall was nearly demolished. Thanks to a group called Friends of Convention Hall, a petition with 4,000 signatures was presented and stopped the demolition.
“I knew that surely they weren’t going to let it be demolished,” Buckminster said. “And sure enough, it wasn’t.”
Renovations began a year later with the location reopening in 2012. Now, it is the premier meeting venue for Northwest Oklahoma.
While it no longer hosts classic horse racing and pulling competitions as regularly as it once did, the events are still present in Oklahoma’s entertainment industry. From Remington Park in Oklahoma City to Fair Meadows in Tulsa, races excite both hearts and wallets of attendees.
As Hurst said in his “About the Farm” column in 1938, “No one that saw the contest can ever forget the beauty, the thrill, the fascination at the sight.”