Feb. 18-24
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Sunday]
Bob Ford, Vietnam Pilot, 2:30 p.m., M.L. Becker Learning Center, Woodring Veterans Park, Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Free admission and open to the public. For more information, email info@woodringwallofhonor.com.
THEATER [Tue., Thur.]
'Mamma Mia!', 7 p.m., Enid High School. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students K-12. For more information, call (580) 366-8300.
EVENT [Thursday]
Champagne & Diamonds Gala, 6:30 p.m, Stride Bank Center. Night benefiting 4RKids Foundation. Tickets are $75 each. Cocktail attire is required. For more info or to purchase tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
Feb. 25-March 3
MUSIC [Saturday]
Jeff Hover & 12 Pack Poet Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Cover charge is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THEATER [Sunday]
'Mamma Mia!', 2:30 p.m., Enid High School. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students K-12. For more information, call (580) 366-8300.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
March 4-10
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. The Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with characters from Enid's past. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Festival of Flavor, 6-7:30 p.m., Prairie View Elementary School, 4700 W. Willow. An event/fundraiser highlighting local restaurants and favorite menu items. Tickets are $25 each and available from any Rotary Club member. For more info, call (580) 616-7369.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Dancing With the Stars Live, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Starring favorite dancers from the television show. Tickets start at $39, while a variety of packages also are available. To purchase tickets, visit stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID or visit the box office.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.