HILLSDALE, Okla. — With big news comes big challenges, but the challenges are good ones, said Leland Streck, principal and teacher at Hillsdale Christian School.
On Monday night the Hillsdale Christian School Board approved plans to go forward with opening a high school in the fall.
“We talked about it as a board,” Streck said. “It’s time. We talked about it probably three years ago, then COVID and other things happened. Even last year, it just wasn’t right yet. This year, we had a family donate some money, asking us to consider a high school.”
This time, it fell into place, Streck said. The high school already has faculty applicants, and the board is looking at lots and buildings for the ninth- through 12th-graders.
The school owns land across the street. Streck thinks the high school building will end up next to the junior high and gym, which was just built in 2020.
“Our goal in the first year is to have a building with probably eight or 10 classrooms,” Streck said. “We don’t know it all yet. We have done a bunch of homework, but the decision was made.”
Hillsdale Bible Church has rooms available for use by students before the new building is ready, he said. The church is not associated with the school, but is within walking distance of the elementary and middle schools.
There currently are 107 students between the elementary and middle schools. Streck said having 15 or 20 students in the high school is worth it.
Officials with the 40-year-old school know what it is like to be small and to struggle, but they also know what it’s like to grow and expand, Streck said.
“With the high school, one of the deciding factors was how often God was in front of us,” Streck said. “We hadn’t even really made a decision when the answers were already there — with faculty, finances and even some of the building. There were already things falling into place and we weren’t even pushing on it yet.”
Hillsdale Christian School aims to minister to students’ hearts in addition to their brains, Streck said. Its founders wanted a school that would work in harmony with the home and church in educating young people in all areas of life — spiritual, intellectual, social and physical, according to its website.
Streck grew up attending Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, and graduated right around the time that plans for Hillsdale Christian School were coming about. He said one of the most gratifying things about being a longtime community member and educator is seeing students and peers from their schools doing well in life.
“It’s fun to bump into people from years ago who are making it in life,” Streck said. “They are a good mom, good dad or they are a good worker. They are sticking with the Lord in the middle of that, which is our biggest priority.”
