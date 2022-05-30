HILLSDALE, Okla. — As Hillsdale Christian School plans to cross the street to start a new high school, the students, families and leaders of the Northwest Oklahoma private school Friday night looked both ways to remember both the school’s past and to look toward its future.
While fundraising and construction of a new building are still in early stages, school leaders say they expect around 20 students to enroll in the recently announced high school next fall.
With the newest addition of students, HCS, at 200 W. Taylor, would be the only private school in Northwest Oklahoma to offer pre-K through 12th grades.
High school students would attend English, math, history, science and Bible classes in the school’s current buildings while a new location is built, HCS Principal Leland Streck said at an event celebrating the school’s 40 years in Hillsdale on Friday.
The school is looking at developing an empty lot it owns across the street from the elementary gym, since the land already has sewer and water infrastructure, Streck said.
Jack McCoy, who attended HCS through eighth grade and graduated from Timberlake High School this month, jokingly said he was jealous his little sister, Hallie, would be starting eighth grade at HCS in the fall, then go to the new high school.
McCoy said he enjoyed the biblical aspect of his time at HCS — “about how God played a role in science or history,” he said. “In public school, there’s none of that at all.”
Other former HCS students still in high school at neighboring districts said Friday that they would be returning to HCS next fall.
Retired coach Steve Hoffsommer, McCoy’s grandfather, will also return to oversee the high school as principal, as well as to coach the school’s new girls and boys basketball teams.
Hoffsommer said retired and new teachers have already been hired, but the school still needs a math teacher.
“I’m anxious to see what happens here,” he said during Friday’s event. “Because this school wouldn’t have been here if God didn’t want it to be here.”
Streck, who became principal of HCS in 2019, will remain principal of the middle and elementary schools.
This year, 108 HCS students were enrolled from pre-K through eighth grade, Streck said.
“It’s been kind of fun to watch,” he said. “We don’t have this game plan, we’re just gonna do what God wants us to do.”
Families with elementary-aged children have also applied after learning of the high school, with the intention of them staying at Hillsdale through 12th-grade graduation, Streck said.
He added that this year, the school didn’t have the same number of fifth-graders leaving early for area middle schools such as Oklahoma Bible Academy in Enid.
The project comes a year and a half after HCS opened its new building, which houses the school’s three middle school classrooms, a gym and locker room facilities, a stage and a cafeteria.
Similar to plans for the high school, HCS added its middle school program seven years ago before constructing the actual building.
The school began a fundraising campaign in 2015 before breaking ground on the building in 2019, and over $1.7 million was raised from over 700 private donations.
Building the high school, HCS leaders say, would cost nearly as much, at around $1.5 million.
So far, around $230,000 has been raised, with most of the funds coming from a local couple who approached the school in December about making a $200,000 donation, Streck said.
The school had talked about starting a high school a couple years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020 stopped those conversations, he said.
Parents continued bringing the idea for a high school to the board, Hoffsommer said, and members decided last March to start the high school with all four grades at once, instead of repeating what they did with the middle school of adding seventh and eighth grades shortly after opening.
The late James Hoffsommer and his brother, Marion, opened Hillsdale Christian School in 1982 in old school buildings previously used by Kremlin-Hillsdale School, which had permanently moved students to Kremlin two years before.
Then only an elementary school, students were housed in facilities built as early as the 1930s, HCS board chair Dr. Jeff Hoffsommer said Friday.
The school came close to folding several times in the early days, without enough money to continue paying teachers or keeping the lights on, he said.
Board members would pray, Hoffsommer said, and sure enough, over the next day or so, they’d check the mail, and there’d be enough money to keep going.
“Just a real act of faith through the ages. It was a real cool situation,” he said.
State Sen. Roland Pederson, speaking during Friday’s celebration shortly after the Legislature’s last day of regular session, said his wife’s first teaching job was under the late Hoffsommer at Kremlin-Hillsdale Middle School, where HCS is now located.
Pederson, a former educator, said Hoffsommer had also hired him as the middle school’s principal before the district moved out of Hillsdale.
“What should’ve been loss was a great benefit to our state” once HCS began soon after, Pederson said.
He presented Dr. Hoffsommer with a 40-year commemoration certificate with Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader on Friday, after saying that the town of Hillsdale reminded him of growing up in his hometown of Burlington, whose community and Christian values he said the two towns shared.
“I know other private schools, especially in my district, and you are a shining light,” Pederson said. “You all have such a gem here. It is such a pleasure for me to brag at the Capitol who you are.”
