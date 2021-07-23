Five current and former Airmen scale a 20,310-foot climb up Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska, June 19. The United States Air Force 50 Summits Challenge is a project focused on helping Airmen fly the USAF flag from the highest point in all 50 states. The challenge also aims to promote the well-being of Airmen through physical, mental, social and spiritual means. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Lt. Col. Robert Marshall)