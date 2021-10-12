Northern Oklahoma College's Northern Encounter visit days for high school juniors and seniors are set for later this month.
NOC Tonkawa's event will be held Oct. 20 at Renfro Center, and Enid's will be Oct. 27 at Gantz Center, both from 9-11 a.m.
Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school students and their parents to get an up-close look at the programs and services NOC has to offer.
Students will receive free T-shirts and door prizes. They will discover programs, services, clubs and organizations at NOC. They also will meet NOC faculty and students and take a campus tour.
Pre-register for Northern Encounter online at noc.secure.force.com/events/#/list.
For more information about the event, contact Blair Turney at (580) 628-6668 or Madison Green at (580) 548-2353.
NOC, a public two-year community college, serves nearly 5,000 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, a campus in Enid the NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online and the University Center in Ponca City.
NOC offers associate degrees in three general areas: arts, science and applied science. The associate degree fulfills lower-division course work, which is applicable toward a bachelor’s degree.
Enid's campus has a bridge degree program with Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
