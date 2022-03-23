Students end Enid High School's Cultural Blitz assembly with a group dance Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Alfred Baldwin performs a drum intro during Enid High School’s Cultural Blitz assembly, held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Alfred Baldwin, Alex Baldwin, Kyron Criss, Saherena Williams and Dezjona Levy perform a step dance during Enid High School's Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Alex Baldwin performs during Enid High School's Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Members of the Islander Club perform during Enid High School's Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Helmera Helasia performs during Enid High School's Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Hannah Kijenmij, Faith Tommy and Jola Moses perform during Enid High School's Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Enid High School. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
ENID, Okla. — There is unity found in diversity amongst the students of Enid High School.
African, European, Latin and Hispanic and Pacific Island cultures all were represented at the Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday at the high school.
The event set out to promote student morale through cultural awareness and unity. The event featured cultural presentations of each culture in attendance through history, song and dance.
Principal Craig Liddell said it was an awesome opportunity to celebrate everyone in attendance. Some kids who aren’t involved in music, humanities or athletics were out there performing in front of everyone, he said.
“We are the United States,” Liddell said. “United is an important part — we are together. We have all of this amazing diversity here in Enid, America. Let’s appreciate each other. We let the kids see it and feel it. It’s not just words, it’s real.”
Lillian Mera, teacher at EHS and the organizer of the Cultural Blitz, attended EHS and recently returned to teach.
“Ever since COVID, I feel like we lost school spirit and morale,” Mera said. “I feel like we needed something fun. We have a lot of diversity at EHS. When we recognize everybody’s cultures and learn about them, it will bring that morale again. I just wanted to build that morale in the student body at EHS.”
Pacific Islander Club, the Black Heritage Union (BHU) and foreign language teachers collaborated on the event.
“This is something I would like to do annually,” Mera said. “Something that the students can look forward to.”
