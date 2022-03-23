ENID, Okla. — There is unity found in diversity amongst the students of Enid High School.
African, European, Latin and Hispanic and Pacific Island cultures all were represented at the Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the high school.
The event set out to promote student morale through cultural awareness and unity. The event featured cultural presentations of each culture in attendance through history, song and dance.
Principal Craig Liddell said it was an awesome opportunity to celebrate everyone in attendance. Some kids who aren’t involved in music, humanities or athletics were out there performing in front of everyone, he said.
“We are the United States,” Liddell said. “United is an important part — we are together. We have all of this amazing diversity here in Enid, America. Let’s appreciate each other. We let the kids see it and feel it. It’s not just words, it’s real.”
Lillian Mera, teacher at EHS and the organizer of the Cultural Blitz, attended EHS and recently returned to teach.
“Ever since COVID, I feel like we lost school spirit and morale,” Mera said. “I feel like we needed something fun. We have a lot of diversity at EHS. When we recognize everybody’s cultures and learn about them, it will bring that morale again. I just wanted to build that morale in the student body at EHS.”
Pacific Islander Club, the Black Heritage Union (BHU) and foreign language teachers collaborated on the event.
“This is something I would like to do annually,” Mera said. “Something that the students can look forward to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.