ENID, Okla. — Twenty-nine high school bands from across the state competed Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in the 2A-4A Northwest Regional marching band contest in Enid.
Enid High School hosted the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association event at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
“We host this event every year to help the smaller schools because we have a nice large stadium where they can perform,” said Breydon Renard, EHS assistant band director.
The bands receive both verbal and written comments from judges and are given a rating, with I being the highest. OSSAA provides judges for the contest.
Bands are judged on music, footwork, general effect — or how it looks — and uniforms.
“We ask a great deal from these kids,” said Adam Mewhorter, Southmoore High School band director and one of the judges. “They have to march and memorize their music and their steps.”
The bands started at 8 a.m. and marched until 5 p.m.
According to OSSAA’s website, results for Northwest Oklahoma bands were: Waukomis, I; Pioneer, I; Garber, I; Ringwood, II; Seiling, III; Chisholm, II; Hennessey, I; Watonga, II; Alva, I; Fairview, II; Kingfisher, I; and Woodward, I.
