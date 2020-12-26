Enid residents can expect the new Hideaway Pizza, which will be located in The District, to open its doors in June or July 2021.
Back in July 2019, the Oklahoma-based pizza chain announced it signed on to join The District, a retail corridor at Cleveland and Garriot. It was expected to open in late summer or fall 2020, but weather and other circumstances have pushed the opening date back, according to Jenny Grigsby, Hideaway Pizza’s marketing coordinator.
The best way to stay up to date is to follow along on Hideaway Pizza’s social media for updates in the next six or seven months, Grigsby said.
“We’ll put out updates once we know more, and especially once it gets closer to that opening day — information about hiring and opening day,” Grigsby said. “I’m hoping that by the time this summer rolls around, things will be more normal than they are right now.”
Grigsby said construction has been “imminent” for a while, but a set date to start building hasn’t been announced.
“Construction is always 10 times slower than I think it is,” she said.
Blueprints show that the restaurant will be roughly 6,500 square feet with a full bar and a curbside carry-out area, Grigsby said, and it will be able to seat approximately 190 guests.
The general manager position is open for applications, and Grigsby said once that slot has been filled, Hideaway Pizza will start hiring the rest of the management staff and crew members.
The Enid location will be Hideaway Pizza’s 21st store, not including the original store in Stillwater that is still owned and operated by the Dermer family.
It will be the farthest west the company has expanded since the Dermer family opened the first Hideaway Pizza in 1957, a title that currently belongs to the Yukon store.
Hideaway Pizza will join Colton’s Steak House and Jiffy Trip convenience store in The District. Great Plains Bank also has announced plans to build in the area.
This past summer, Enid city commissioners voted unanimously to adopt Enid Regional Development Authority’s recommendation to offer Apex Cinemas an incentive package for a movie theater tract in The District.
The deal, pending contract negotiations, would donate 7.5 acres of land and provide a $3.5 million tax rebate to be paid throughout 15 years. The 42,000-square-foot theater would have eight to 10 digital movie screens, reclining seats and expanded food options. The package also includes an additional 20,000-square-foot trampoline park by Big Air.
