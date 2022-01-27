ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma-based Hideaway Pizza is slated to open its 21st location in Enid on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
The pizzeria is located at 2201 W. Garriott in The District retail area at the intersection of Cleveland and Garriott.
The 6,500-square-foot restaurant includes 224 seats, a full bar, a patio and curbside carry-out for online and call-in orders.
A custom 8-foot collage depicting Enid’s history is on display in the main dining area with a 12-seat bar will serve a specially brewed hefeweizen from Enid Brewing Company.
On Thursday, the restaurant held its first service preview.
Natalie Sherman and Amy Conrad, were at the event. They are long-time Enid residents and big fans of the pizza place.
“I was so excited when Hideaway came here,” Conrad said. “I went to Stillwater and lived off of Hideaway Pizza. We used to drive from Enid to Stillwater just for Hideaway. It’s really nice when you have friends over, because you can order a really nice salad, pizza and fried mushrooms.”
“The other pizza places don’t compare to Hideaway,” Sherman said. “Here they do an amazing half-baked pizza you can take home and cook it with your guests.”
Enid’s Hideaway began its series of soft openings Thursday, going through lunch and dinner. The training service will continue into Friday as staff works through dinner and curbside pick-up previews.
The restaurant initially announced its agreement with The District in summer 2019 and had been scheduled to open in summer 2021, but that launch date was pushed back because of supply-chain shipping issues, according to a release from Hideaway.
Jenny Grigsby, digital marketing director for Hideaway, said they have been trying to come to Enid for several years.
“The stars finally aligned and we are really happy to be here,” Grigsby said. “Obviously, it took us quite a bit longer to open than we anticipated. We thought it was going to be a summer opening. The pandemic had other plans. Everybody in Enid has been very welcoming and kind.”
Hideaway was ready to open right before the holidays, but decided to wait until the new year to make the transition easier for staff. Hideaway employs about 75 to 100 people at one location.
“All of our Enid management staff have been working with and training with us for over a year,” Grigsby said. “Even with all of the pushback of dates, the managers that we had already hired stuck with us and commuted. Everyone has been dedicated. Our management team here already has a lot of experience working at Hideaway.”
Jim Baker, a manager at Hideaway, has lived in Enid for more than 10 years. He is the former regional manager of Marco’s Pizza, where he helped open 30 locations.
“I have been running kitchens most of my life,” Baker said. “Hideaway was always the biggest competition when I opened a new Marco’s. I could never figure out why until I started with Hideaway in March. I think Hideaway is hands down the best company I have ever seen. I got a full week under my belt with them, and I decided I wanted to retire with this company. I have never seen anything like this.”
