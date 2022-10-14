Monday will feature the grand opening of Heydy's Place, 616 W. Garriott, a restaurant that features the flavors of both Mexico and Guatemala. It is owned and operated by Heydy and Jim Harrington.
Heydy Harrington, who is from Guatemala, said there is influence from her home country and Mexico in the food offered.
"It's Mexican with a little bit of Guatemalan. I'm from Guatemala, but the ladies who help me are from Mexico and they are excellent cooks," Heydy Harrington said. "I just want to slowly introduce the Guatemalan food ... because not a lot of people have had it. It's very similar to Mexican just with a little difference."
She said she attended culinary school in Guatemala when she was about 20, but at the time didn't plan on opening a restaurant. She said she loves to cook, and having Heydy's Place will allow her to do what she loves.
The restaurant's design also pays tribute to Guatemala and Mexico, as well as the United States. The tile is saltillo, which was brought from Mexico. There are large murals adorning the walls that feature designs from both Guatemala and Mexico, as well as paying tribute to the U.S. military.
A soft opening was held Friday, with the grand opening taking place Monday. Heydy Harrington said she is ready for the opportunity to serve the customers of Enid.
"I'm happy and I'm nervous," she said. "Monday is going to be the big opening. So I'm nervous, but excited."
Heydy's Place will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday for its grand opening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.