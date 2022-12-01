Enid News & Eagle
A Victorian-style Christmas experience will return to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid with “Museum After Dark: Christmas in the Village.”
The decorated Humphrey Heritage Village will be full of holiday cheer 6–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. With the purchase of regular admission, visitors will get to tour the Victorian-era Glidewell House and hear Christmas carols performed by local choral groups. The family-friendly event also will include ornament decorating, crafts, hot drinks and a visit from Santa Claus. An arts-and-crafts market will be added to this year’s event.
The event also will feature a Christmas village display, which was a dream of Tary Davis-Johnson.
Davis-Johnson had a dream to put a Christmas village display where Enid could enjoy it.
“I have struggled to find a place to show the Christmas villages art,” Davis-Johnson said. One year she had it in a window at Oakwood Mall and another year it was on the top floor of Enid Symphony Center.
“We have to be in a secure location,” she said. “These are large, valuable collections that date back decades.”
Davis-Johnson worked with Jake Krumwiede, Heritage Center director, on another project and shared her dream with him. He thought it would be a great idea for the Heritage Center.
Members of Enid Arts Council put up the exhibit of more than 300 pieces. There are three villages included in the display. Nancy Jewell has donated her “Dickens Village” that she first displayed in her home years ago.
The second village is the “Snow Village,” a collection from Davis-Johnson and Eddie Lou Strimple. The third village is “Enid Village” and includes pieces of art Davis-Johnson collected for years of local Enid landmarks.
“We hope people will enjoy these art collections as they walk through the village,” Davis-Johnson said.
The exhibit will be at the Heritage Center through the holiday season.
Individual admission for Christmas in the Village is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors 65 and up and $4 for students 6-18. Veterans and those with a valid military ID, children under 5 and Heritage Center and Oklahoma Historical Society members are free. The group rate for 10 or more people is $5 per person, and the family rate for up to six people is $18.
For more information about Christmas in the Village, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
