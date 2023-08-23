ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is adding another piece in its efforts to tell a more complete story of the Cherokee Outlet.
The Sneed Cabin will be the first new historic building added to Humphrey Heritage Village in 30 years, said Jake Krumwiede, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center director.
"The timing couldn't be better for us," he said. "September 16th is not only the 130th anniversary of the opening of the Cherokee Outlet, it is also the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Humphrey Heritage Village. Most of the buildings in the village were added in the months preceding the dedication."
The Sneed Cabin was built near what is now Cleveland, in the eastern part of the Cherokee Outlet, during the winter of 1900 by homesteaders Everett and Amanda "Mandy" Sneed.
It has been disassembled and moved to the Heritage Center, where restoration work will be done before it will be reassembled on its permanent spot in Humphrey Heritage Village.
"It should be by the end of this year," Krumwiede said, although the timetable depends on how the restoration work goes.
The Sneeds had the help of a local Muscogee carpenter, known as "Creekmore," and other neighbors, in constructing the one-room cabin.
"Though eventually a framed house would be added on to the cabin in 1922, Everett and Mandy Sneed would live there until their deaths," Krumwiede said. "Mandy Sneed passed away in 1972. Six of the couple's nine children were born in the cabin."
Krumwiede is excited to be able to expand the scope of the Heritage Center's educational efforts.
"The Sneed Cabin is exciting for us for another reason, too," he said. "Right now, the Glidewell House sits in our village as the only representation of homesteading in the Cherokee Outlet. However, the stately, two-story Glidewell Home is an incomplete, almost inaccurate, view of life for most people who homesteaded in this region in the late-19th and early-20th century. The Sneed cabin represents how most people lived — in dwellings that were built out of convenience and necessity rather than luxury."
The cabin also will add geographically to the Heritage Center's efforts.
"Also, the majority of the collections of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center are from the central part of the region, including the other buildings in the Humphrey Heritage Village," Krumwiede said. "Being able to better represent life from the eastern side of the Cherokee Outlet is certainly beneficial to us fulfilling our mission a little bit more completely. The eastern side of the Outlet historically had more trees, compared to the rolling plains that still characterizes western Oklahoma today.
"Though sod houses were much more common throughout the western part of the territory, extant sod houses are nearly impossible to come by, and would be nearly impossible to move. For a great example of sod house living, people can visit the Sod House Museum in Aline. This cabin will allow our educational staff to better compare and contrast lifestyles that existed in the Cherokee Outlet as we interpret the region's history for years to come."
