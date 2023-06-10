ENID, Okla. — Some of the unsung heroes of World War II are in the spotlight at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
Prior to WWII, segregation and discrimination were part of daily life for African Americans. Nonetheless, thousands of African Americans were eager to fight for their country once the war began.
Even after enlisting, segregation and discrimination proved inescapable for African Americans. Initially, most African Americans who enlisted weren’t granted any responsibilities beyond cooking. Yet, they remained unwavering in their determination to defend the country that denied them basic human rights.
“Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II’’ details the heroic efforts and experiences of African Americans in WWII. The exhibit is at the CSRHC until Aug. 5.
“It’s a really, really great exhibit that kind of shines a light on, you know, this part of American history that is sometimes hard to parse and hard to accept that society was that way at one point, but I think it’s really important for people to see it and understand that this is very recent history and this is still, you know, still relevant,” Jake Krumwiede, museum director, said.
The traveling exhibit is native to the National WWII museum in New Orleans. Krumwiede said the exhibit takes between 45 minutes to an hour to explore. Although the exhibit is in a small room, it is information dense.
Krumwiede said if there is one thing about the exhibit that visitors must see, it’s Edward A. Carter Jr.’s Medal of Honor.
Many African Americans displayed selfless acts of bravery in WWII that were deserving of national recognition. Opportunities to award them for their actions were ignored, and Medal of Honor paperwork was swept aside when it came to non-white applicants, Krumwiede said.
Under the Clinton administration, a number of African American veterans were recognized for their war efforts. One of those recognized was Edward A. Carter Jr.
The sergeant first class received the award posthumously for risking his life above and beyond the call of duty in WWII. Carter’s Medal of Honor is displayed in a sturdy case toward the front of the exhibit.
“It’s worth a trip just to see that,” Krumwiede said.
The exhibit describes other uncelebrated heroes of WWII from soldiers’ impressive war accomplishments to battles of segregation and discrimination fought by those at home.
The Heritage Center is the final tour stop for “Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II.”
“So, literally, if you miss it here, you miss it forever,” Krumwiede said.
The Heritage Center’s special exhibit changes every three to four months. Krumwiede said “How We Rebuild” is next in line for display. The exhibit describes what it takes for society to recover from tragedy and mistakes. “How We Rebuild” will be available for viewing at the beginning of September.
After “How We Rebuild” leaves the Heritage Center, an exhibit about the history of Negro League baseball will take its place. The exhibit highlights the athletic talent that went underappreciated at its peak. This exhibit will arrive at the Heritage Center in March.
CSRHC is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go to https://csrhc.org/visitor-information/ for more information.
