Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is hosting a new special exhibit called “Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II.”
The exhibit is on loan from the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. The special exhibit will be on display through Aug. 5, 2023.
In the years leading up to World War II, racial segregation and discrimination were part of daily life for many in the United States. For most African Americans, even the most basic rights and services were fragmented or denied altogether. To be Black was to know the limits of freedom — excluded from the opportunity, equality and justice on which the country was founded. Yet, once World War II began, thousands of African Americans rushed to enlist, intent on serving the nation that treated them as second-class citizens. They were determined to fight to preserve the freedom they themselves had been denied. “Fighting for the Right to Fight” tells their story.
For more information about Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
